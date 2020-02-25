Home
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora is all set for workout as she gets papped outside the yoga studio

Malaika Arora who is one of the fittest celebrities of Bollywood never fails to miss out on her workout sessions. The stunning diva was spotted heading to the gym today. Check out her latest photos!
5430 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Fitness goals

    Fitness goals

    Malaika Arora who is one of the fittest celebrities of Bollywood never fails to miss out on her workout sessions. The stunning diva is a fitness freak. Arora had once revealed that fitness is a way of life for her. The diva is a regular at the gym and no matter what, she works out religiously to stay in shape. The gorgeous diva keeps sharing her workout pics and videos on Instagram motivating her fans to hit the gym as well. Anyone who follows her knows that she swears by yoga. Arora is a yoga enthusiast. She often shares videos of herself practicing yoga asanas. In case you haven't figured it out yet, yoga is one of the secrets behind her sizzling figure. Speaking of it, Arora was recently spotted outside her yoga studio. The diva was all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs as well. Without further ado, check out her latest photos.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    All set for workout

    All set for workout

    The diva looked all pumped up and ready for a workout.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Fitness is a way of life

    Fitness is a way of life

    Fitness plays an important role in her life. She once revealed that it is a way of life for her. The same proves her love for fitness.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Gym style on point

    Gym style on point

    As always, her gym style was on point. Dressed in a grey tank top and gym shorts, Malaika looked stylish.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Love for yoga

    Love for yoga

    The diva's sculpted physique is enviable.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    All smiles

    All smiles

    The stunning diva was all smiles for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Workout routine

    Workout routine

    Other than yoga, she also swears by Pilates and dancing to stay in shape.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

