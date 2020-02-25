PHOTOS: Malaika Arora is all set for workout as she gets papped outside the yoga studio

1 / 7

Fitness goals

Malaika Arora who is one of the fittest celebrities of Bollywood never fails to miss out on her workout sessions. The stunning diva is a fitness freak. Arora had once revealed that fitness is a way of life for her. The diva is a regular at the gym and no matter what, she works out religiously to stay in shape. The gorgeous diva keeps sharing her workout pics and videos on Instagram motivating her fans to hit the gym as well. Anyone who follows her knows that she swears by yoga. Arora is a yoga enthusiast. She often shares videos of herself practicing yoga asanas. In case you haven't figured it out yet, yoga is one of the secrets behind her sizzling figure. Speaking of it, Arora was recently spotted outside her yoga studio. The diva was all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs as well. Without further ado, check out her latest photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani