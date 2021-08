1 / 6

PHOTOS: Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan reunite for lunch with son Arhaan, Amrita Arora joins them

Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan were spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai today. Both make a very rare appearance together in public. The actress is often clicked by shutterbugs with her pet or while going to the gym. She is a well-known fitness freak and religiously follows it. The actress even loves to practice yoga and always encourages her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Malaika is currently not seen judging any reality show but she used to judge. However, today her ex husband Arbaaz Khan and sister Amrita Arora were also seen in the restaurant. They all posed and wave at the shutterbugs. It looks like all have gone out for a family lunch. Well, everyone was seen adhering to the COVID 19 protocols and did not remove the mask. These days Malaika is already making news for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The couple often shares pictures on social media. It is also reported that soon they will be tying the knot but nothing official has been made till now.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani