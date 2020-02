1 / 6

Check out Malaika Arora's latest gym look

Malaika Arora has proved that age is just a number. Her social media is filled with pictures of the diva carrying her style gracefully and often raising the temperature. Malaika Arora's fitness drive is well known to us, from giving us a glimpse of her gorgeous diva side in her athleisure to overshadowing other celebs in red carpet events. The diva who is also a proud owner of a yoga studio never gives her fitness ritual a miss despite her busy schedule. The diva was spotted today in the city flaunting her washboard abs and we are drolling over these pictures which have surfaced on the internet. The diva is seen wearing a sports bra with black leggings and had her hair tied up in a bun. She wore sunglasses to accessorise the look along with white sliders. Have a look at these pictures of the diva as she steps out to sweat in style.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani