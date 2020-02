1 / 6

Check out these latest photos of Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora who is known to be one of the fittest actors in the industry never fails to motivate us with her social media. The actress who is 46 years old is also an entrepreneur, she has started yoga studios all around the city. Malaika's Instagram grid is also filled with pictures from her holidays, her glam looks and never fails to impress her fans. The diva never misses her workouts and was recently spotted in the city. Taking trendy Tuesday forward the diva was sported wearing graphic printed gym with a printed teeshirt tied up in a knot revealing the actress's washboard abs. The actress completed the look with a high bun and glares.check out these latest photos of the diva.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani