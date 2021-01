1 / 5

Malaika Arora snapped after a yoga session

There is no second doubt that Malaika Arora is one of the fittest divas in Bollywood. Though she hasn’t played too many leads in Hindi cinema, her style quotient and sartorial fashion choices are something that grabs headlines most of the time. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress who is currently in her 40s is aging like fine wine and what better than her current pictures to prove the same! Moreover, she is an inspiration to many young and aspiring actresses out there. Almost everyone is aware of the fact that Malaika is a fitness freak and loves to keep herself in shape. She never misses out on her gym or yoga sessions and is often snapped while stepping out for the same. The actress is an expert not only in terms of fashion statements but also in terms of fitness. The paparazzi often gets glimpses of the Housefull 2 actress whenever she steps out and about in the city. For instance, she was spotted on Monday evening after a yoga session.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani