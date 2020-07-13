Advertisement
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora keeps it chic and stylish as she steps out with her furry friend for an evening stroll

Malaika Arora is one of the most popular celebs in Bollywood and is often papped in town by the shutterbugs. She was spotted today as she took out her pet dog for a walk. See Photos!
  • 1 / 7
    PHOTOS: Malaika Arora gets spotted in the city with her pet dog

    Malaika Arora is one of the fittest and most gorgeous actresses in B-town. The diva is often spotted at gyms, airports, parties and other events and she never fails to impress us with her sense of style. From her ravishing red carpet looks to sleek and casual gym looks, she knows to slay with ease. Malaika Arora loves to experiment with her looks and carries off every look with grace and elegance. Known for her impeccable dancing skills, she is a bonafide fashionista and diva. From the simplest of dresses to the most gorgeous red carpet looks, she nails it all. Fitness diva Malaika Arora always stays in the headlines due to her rumoured relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo is often spotted together on several outings and dinner dates. Arjun and Malaika have not made any official wedding announcements. However, the fans and media have speculated that they may tie the knot soon. Malaika also keeps up in the news for her fitness diary. She flaunts her Pilates, yoga and gym outfits all the time. She stepped out today in a chic and stylish outfit for an evening walk with her four-legged friend. Malaika and her pet dog were papped by the shutterbugs during their stroll. See Photos!  

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 2 / 7
    Picture pawfect

    The actress stepped out with her pet dog in the city. 

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 3 / 7
    Stylish as ever

    For her outing, she opted for a chic and comfortable look. 

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 4 / 7
    Do not step out without masks 

    Masks are the most essential parts of our outfits now! 

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 5 / 7
    The fuss-free hairstyle 

    As always, Malaika opted for a fuss-free hairstyle and tied her hair up in a bun. 

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 6 / 7
    Posing for the paps 

    She also gave a cool pose for the shutterbugs as she signed off. 

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 7 / 7
    The classic love for sneakers 

    Malaika also teamed up her casual outfit with a pair of sneakers as she stepped out for her walk. 

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

