PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks elegant in all white ethnic look; Gets clicked in the city

Malaika Arora is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses on social media. She enjoys a huge fan following. From fitness to fashion, the actress can still give young divas a run for the money. She is a fitness freak and never misses it. Shutterbugs mostly click outside the gym and athleisure wear also trends. Well, today she was clicked wearing ethnic wear and it will not be wrong to say that she was looking gorgeous in the wear. Dressed in a completely white outfit teamed up with jutti, Malaika stepped out for a Sunday meet in the city. Her outfit is perfect for any function or festival coming up. Well, she was clicked in Bandra and it is not known where she is heading for. Malaika also grabs headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Both are very open about it and are seen together often.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani