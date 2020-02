1 / 6

Malaika Arora's gym style is making us fall for her all over again

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest and fab actresses’ at the age of 46. Malaika is a fitness enthusiast and every day, this Munni Badnaam actress is papped outside the gym. From yoga, pilates to cardio, Malaika does it all and often, gives a glimpse of her workout regime on social media. Model turned actress Malaika Arora definitely gives us goals all the time with her amazing style and how she adds glamour to fitness and inspires millions all across the nation with her workout videos and photos. Her vacation pictures always manage to grab headlines every now and then. Today, the diva was spotted entering her gym looking all fresh with a sleek bun, black crop top and grey shorts and a pair of sunglasses completed her look. Check out her workout style as she is spotted leaving for her gym and is all smiles for the camera.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani