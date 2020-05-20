/
/
/
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora’s Instagram proves she loves to click ‘Morning’ selfies as much as we do
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora’s Instagram proves she loves to click ‘Morning’ selfies as much as we do
Today, we rounded up a series of ‘Good Morning’ selfies of Malaika Arora that proves that she nails her de-glam look with as much confidence as she aces her glamorous look. Take a dekko!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
7530 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 20, 2020 11:45 am
-
1 / 15
-
2 / 15
-
3 / 15
-
4 / 15
-
5 / 15
-
6 / 15
-
7 / 15
-
8 / 15
-
9 / 15
-
10 / 15
-
11 / 15
-
12 / 15
-
13 / 15
-
14 / 15
-
15 / 15
Comments
Are auntyji jaag gayi! Inhe koi chai pi la do yaar!
Add new comment