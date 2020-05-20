Advertisement
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora’s Instagram proves she loves to click ‘Morning’ selfies as much as we do

Today, we rounded up a series of ‘Good Morning’ selfies of Malaika Arora that proves that she nails her de-glam look with as much confidence as she aces her glamorous look. Take a dekko!
7530 reads Mumbai
    PHOTOS: Malaika Arora’s ‘Good Morning’ selfies are surely going to ward off your quarantine blues

    Prior to the lockdown, or as they say, ‘Before Corona’, when things were normal and social distancing was not the new normal, Malaika Arora was, religiously, snapped outside the gym. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, sadly, we aren’t getting any new photos or videos of this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress. Now thanks to social media, Malaika Arora makes sure to update her fans with her latest photos and videos and a closer look at Mala, as she is fondly called, social media, and you’d notice that as much as she loves to post her glamorous looks, she equally loves to treat her Instafam with her ‘Good Morning’ selfies. That’s right! Yes, we are sure most of us can relate to these selfies because these are bracketed under the right out-of-the-bed and no make-up morning selfies, and while, Malaika’s channel has truck loads of them, we, too are guilty of clicking these selfies, isn’t it? Yes, if you closely follow Malaika’s Instagram and scroll down, you’d notice that every second photo on her Instagram is a good morning selfie and well, we are not complaining because we totally love it. And so, today, we decided to round up a series of Malaika’s Morning selfies and bring it to the table.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Malaika Arora's no make up selfies are going to brighten up your day

    On days when you want to embrace the imperfections, all of us grab our phones and click a ‘right out of bed selfie’ showing off our freckles, and what not and Malaika, too, embraces her de-glam look. From posing solo to posing with her pet to sharing sun-kissed selfies, allow us to say that Malaika Arora’s morning selfies are the best treat and a sight for sore eyes because who wouldn’t want to see such stunning selfies, right?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Malaika Arora aces her morning selfie as she poses with her pet

    As much as we love Malaika’s gym look, airport photos and red carpet pictures, we equally love to see Malaika go au naturale.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Malaika Arora is here to give you lessons on how to ace a morning selfie

    Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Malaika Arora has been quarantined at home with son Arhaan Khan and just like everyone, Malaika, too, is missing the days when social distancing wasn’t a thing and as a matter of fact, she has been sharing throwback photos and videos from her vacations, and in the latest, Malaika shared a boomerang the video on Instagram, wherein she is seen spinning on the beach and alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “Spinning in the sun, dragging my feet only to comeback where I started from. The world too will boomerang from this ‘out of control spin’ and the sun of hope and happiness will shine on all of us again.#anewdawn#anewday#stayhomestaysafe.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Malaika Arora looks like a diva as she captures her morning mood

    Even when Malaika Arora is travelling, she makes sure to click her signature ‘Good Morning’ no make up selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Malaika Arora flashes her widest smile as she clicks a selfie

    Just like us, beau Arjun Kapoor is also in awe of ladylove Malaika Arora’s selfies, and often, leaves, lovey-dovey comments on her photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Malaika Arora dishes out major goals as she treats us to her Morning selfies

    Talking about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, ever since these two made their relationship official, they were often snapped out and about the city, and often, they are asked about their marriage plans

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Malaika Arora's right out of the bed selfie is going to cheer you up

    Recently, when Arjun interacted with his fans on Instagram, a fan asked him about his wedding plans, and to this, the Ki & Ka actor had replied, “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Arjun added, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi? (Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now?).”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Malaika Arora knows how to ward off the morning blues

    Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, when the nationwide lockdown has been extended until May 31, 2020, Malaika Arora has been practicing yoga and also, cooking up new dishes in her kitchen. From making besan laddoos to banana walnut cakes and other desserts, Malaika has been whipping up a storm and also, Malaika had baked a cake for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Malaika Arora nails her morning no make up selfie like a pro

    Malaika Arora’s selfies prove that one doesn’t need truck loads of make-up to pick up the camera and click photos as one can look good sans make-up, too.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Malaika Arora morning selfie with her pet is all things cute

    Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on dance reality show India's Best Dancer

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Malaika Arora's goofy morning selfie is a sight to behold

    Malaika Arora's Instagram is proof that she loves to click Morning selfies

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Malaika Arora goes au naturale

    Malaika Aroaa goes au naturale as she clicks her morning selfies

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Malaika Arora rocks her Morning look and we love it

    Malaika Arora needs no snapchat or Instagram filter to prove that morning no make-up selfies are the best

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Malaika Arora's sun kissed morning selfie is all we needed to brighten up the day

    Malaika Arora's sun kissed morning selfies have become our favourites and we are sure that beau Arjun Kapoor loves it as much

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Anonymous

Are auntyji jaag gayi! Inhe koi chai pi la do yaar!

