PHOTOS: Malaika Arora’s Instagram proves she loves to click ‘Morning’ selfies as much as we do

PHOTOS: Malaika Arora’s ‘Good Morning’ selfies are surely going to ward off your quarantine blues

Prior to the lockdown, or as they say, ‘Before Corona’, when things were normal and social distancing was not the new normal, Malaika Arora was, religiously, snapped outside the gym. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, sadly, we aren’t getting any new photos or videos of this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress. Now thanks to social media, Malaika Arora makes sure to update her fans with her latest photos and videos and a closer look at Mala, as she is fondly called, social media, and you’d notice that as much as she loves to post her glamorous looks, she equally loves to treat her Instafam with her ‘Good Morning’ selfies. That’s right! Yes, we are sure most of us can relate to these selfies because these are bracketed under the right out-of-the-bed and no make-up morning selfies, and while, Malaika’s channel has truck loads of them, we, too are guilty of clicking these selfies, isn’t it? Yes, if you closely follow Malaika’s Instagram and scroll down, you’d notice that every second photo on her Instagram is a good morning selfie and well, we are not complaining because we totally love it. And so, today, we decided to round up a series of Malaika’s Morning selfies and bring it to the table.

Photo Credit : Instagram