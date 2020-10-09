Advertisement
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora sports a grey and black athleisure look as she takes her furry friend out for a stroll

Malaika Arora is one of the popular celebs in Bollywood. She recently recovered from COVID-19. Check out the diva's latest photos here.
10833 reads Mumbai
    Check out Malaika Arora's latest photos

    Check out Malaika Arora's latest photos

    Malaika Arora is one of the popular celebrities in Bollywood. The diva has been making the headlines because of many reasons. For the uninitiated, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. She announced the same on social media and was in a home quarantine. She soon recovered from the deadly virus and thanked everyone for their well wishes. She took to Instagram and penned a long note saying, ""Out and about"...M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care." Post recovering, Malaika has now again joined the sets of India's Best Dancer. Earlier, Nora Fatehi stepped in to fill in her place as a judge. The diva has now resumed shooting and fans of the star are beyond excited. Apart from that, she has been making many public appearances in the city. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress was spotted taking a stroll with her furry friend. Check out her latest pictures here.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    The actress nailed the grey and black athleisure look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    All about safety

    All about safety

    She made sure to wear a mask as she stepped out in the city.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Style

    Style

    Malaika is one of the stylish divas of Bollywood. Be it casual wear or acing a traditional look like no other, Malaika knows how to slay and make a style statement.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Furry friend

    Furry friend

    The actress was spotted by the shutterbugs with her furry friend.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Casper is family

    Casper is family

    Malaika is a dog person. For her, Casper is family. How sweet!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Fan following

    Fan following

    She enjoys great popularity. Her Instagram bio reads, "YOGI+A wanderer in the world of health,mindfulness and wellness."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Fitness freak

    Fitness freak

    She is a fitness enthusiast. Malaika often motivates others to work out and stay fit as well.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Sweet note for Nora Fatehi

    Sweet note for Nora Fatehi

    As we mentioned earlier, Nora had stepped in to fill in her place as a judge. She penned her a note of gratitude and wrote, "Thank you @norafatehi for the beautiful post ..... u are not only beautiful on the outside , but inside too. U left a lasting impression in all our hearts n of course many broken hearts ... can’t wait to share the stage with u again n burn it. @sonytvofficial #indiasbestdancer."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Personal life

    Personal life

    On the personal end, Malaika is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The duo often keep creating buzz because of their social media PDA and more.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

