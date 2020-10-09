PHOTOS: Malaika Arora sports a grey and black athleisure look as she takes her furry friend out for a stroll

1 / 10

Check out Malaika Arora's latest photos

Malaika Arora is one of the popular celebrities in Bollywood. The diva has been making the headlines because of many reasons. For the uninitiated, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. She announced the same on social media and was in a home quarantine. She soon recovered from the deadly virus and thanked everyone for their well wishes. She took to Instagram and penned a long note saying, ""Out and about"...M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care." Post recovering, Malaika has now again joined the sets of India's Best Dancer. Earlier, Nora Fatehi stepped in to fill in her place as a judge. The diva has now resumed shooting and fans of the star are beyond excited. Apart from that, she has been making many public appearances in the city. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress was spotted taking a stroll with her furry friend. Check out her latest pictures here.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani