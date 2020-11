1 / 7

Malaika Arora's latest photos as she is spotted in the city

Malaika Arora is back in the city post her Himachal vacation. The actress blessed our feeds with her pretty photos with close friend actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan. Malaika Arora flew down to Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with beau Arjun Kapoor penned her love for the beautiful state and her friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram story while praising the endearing beauty of the place that it beholds. While captioning the post, Malika explained how she has fallen for the place and nature. Saif is currently shooting for his next at the beautiful state. Malaika Arora has been entertaining us for more than 2 decades now, the beautiful actress who is known for her fitness and style never fails to surprise us even now with her persona. Malaika Arora is one star who never fails to make headlines with her numerous style statements, beauty looks and her fitness photos and videos. Malaika is a fashion and beauty mentor and judge for a leading modelling show. In the past, she had judged several reality shows like India's Got Talent, Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Post lockdown the actress is back as a judge on India's Best Dancer. Malaika Arora is one of the most fittest stars in Bollywood. Today take a look at these photos of the actress taking a stroll with her pet in the city.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani