PHOTOS: Malaika Arora stuns in a neon maxi dress as she is papped in the city

Malaika Arora is one of the popular celebrities in Bollywood. The actress was recently snapped by the shutterbugs. She opted for a neon maxi dress and looked beautiful.
    Check out Malaika Arora's latest photos

    Malaika Arora is one of the popular celebrities in Bollywood. The diva keeps creating buzz because of many reasons. A few days ago, it was revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19. Her beau and actor Arjun Kapoor also tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress soon recovered and announced the same on social media as well. Taking to Instagram, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress penned a long note saying, "Out and about"... M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself...I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort." The actress further thanked her doctors for medical guidance, BMC for making the process hassle-free and her family and neighbours and fans for all their support and good wishes. "I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care," she added. Post recovery, she has been making public appearances in the city. Malaika was papped in her neighbourhood taking a walk and later was also snapped post salon session. Today, the actress was spotted again in the city. The actress looked beautiful and waved at the paparazzi. Check out her latest pictures.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Papped

    The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress happily waved at the paparazzi as she got snapped by the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    All good

    The actress made sure to wear a mask.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Keeping it stylish

    Malaika kept it stylish in a neon maxi dress and carried a bag along with her.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Style on point

    She is one of the stylish celebrities in Bollywood. She knows how to pull off each and every outfit with ease and perfection.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Popularity

    Malaika enjoys great popularity. She is very active on social media. Often, she shares her pictures practising yoga and motivating fans to stay fit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Return on India's Best Dancer

    Malaika who had been away from the judge's panel on India's Best Dancer is soon going to return to the show as she has now recovered from Coronavirus.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Personal life

    On the personal front, Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple's rumoured wedding keeps creating a huge buzz on social media.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Son Arhaan Khan

    Before dating Arjun Kapoor, Malaika was married to actor Arbaaz Khan with whom she has a son named Arhaan. Arhaan is a star in his own right.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Fitness freak

    Anyone who follows her might know that she is a fitness freak. Her Instagram includes her workout pictures and videos.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

