PHOTOS: Malaika Arora stuns in a neon maxi dress as she is papped in the city

Check out Malaika Arora's latest photos

Malaika Arora is one of the popular celebrities in Bollywood. The diva keeps creating buzz because of many reasons. A few days ago, it was revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19. Her beau and actor Arjun Kapoor also tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress soon recovered and announced the same on social media as well. Taking to Instagram, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress penned a long note saying, "Out and about"... M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself...I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort." The actress further thanked her doctors for medical guidance, BMC for making the process hassle-free and her family and neighbours and fans for all their support and good wishes. "I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care," she added. Post recovery, she has been making public appearances in the city. Malaika was papped in her neighbourhood taking a walk and later was also snapped post salon session. Today, the actress was spotted again in the city. The actress looked beautiful and waved at the paparazzi. Check out her latest pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani