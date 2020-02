1 / 6

Malaika Arora gets snapped by the paparazzi

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest stars of Bollywood and there's no denying it! Time and again, Arora has mentioned that fitness is a way of life for her. So no matter how busy she is, she often takes time out of her hectic schedule to hit the gym. Anybody who follows her knows that she is a regular at the gym. Right from sweating it out in the gym by trying out a mix of exercises to dancing and doing yoga to stay fit and fabulous, she does it all! Speaking of yoga, Padmasana is the diva's favourite yoga asana. The diva was recently spotted outside her yoga studio. As always, she looked ready for a workout. Check out her latest photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani