PHOTOS: Malaika Arora ups the fashion game in a simple white shirt and denim

Malaika Arora ups the fashion game in a simple white shirt and denim

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are going strong in their relationship. Both have been often spotted together and also keep going on vacation. Recently, they were spotted stepping out of a restaurant hand in hand in Mumbai. The actress was wearing a white shirt with a front knot and blue jean shorts. She tied her hair in a bun and carried a white bag. Arjun wore a black T-shirt with ‘wasted youth’ written on it. He paired it with a pair of black pants. As the paparazzi tried to click their photos, Arjun led Malaika away from them, holding her hand tight. And today again the actress was spotted in the city without her beau. She was wearing a simple white shirt and flared distressed denim. To complete the look, she carried a brown colour pouch bag. The actress left her hair open and wore a mask. On the work front, she has not seen any tv shows or films till now.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani