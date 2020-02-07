/
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora's vacation outfits you should have in your closet; Check it out
Published: February 7, 2020 04:16 pm
1 / 8
Steal Malaika Arora's travel style
Malaika Arora is one of the popular divas of Bollywood. With hard work and talent, she has earned a name for herself in the industry. The diva is well-known for her fitness. Apart from fitness, she is also known for her stunning sense of style. Arora is one of the stylish divas of B-town. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in traditional, Malaika has done it all. The gorgeous diva always makes her fans and followers fall in love with her amazing airport looks, as well as gym looks. The stunning diva often takes time out of her hectic schedule to go on a vacation and explores exotic locations. Arora's stylish travel looks are worth noting. She owns some of the best vacation outfits and her social media posts are proof of the same. Given the fact she has an amazing outlook on fashion, here's a look at the diva's travel style.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Basking in neon green
Dressed in a neon green outfit, Arora looks gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Nailed the denim-on-denim look
The diva certainly knows how to ace the denim-on-denim look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Little black dress
It seems like black is her happy colour.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Style on point
Arora is looking beautiful beyond words in this look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Slayed it!
The fitness diva often flaunts her perfect curves.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Picture perfect
We can't take our eyes off this beautiful pic!
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Travel goals
Arora knows how to keep it simple yet stylish.
Photo Credit : Instagram
