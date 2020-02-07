Home
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora's vacation outfits you should have in your closet; Check it out

Malaika Arora is one of the popular divas of Bollywood. She is also known for her stunning sense of style. Given the fact she has an amazing outlook on fashion, here's a look at the diva's travel style.
    Steal Malaika Arora's travel style

    Malaika Arora is one of the popular divas of Bollywood. With hard work and talent, she has earned a name for herself in the industry. The diva is well-known for her fitness. Apart from fitness, she is also known for her stunning sense of style. Arora is one of the stylish divas of B-town. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in traditional, Malaika has done it all. The gorgeous diva always makes her fans and followers fall in love with her amazing airport looks, as well as gym looks. The stunning diva often takes time out of her hectic schedule to go on a vacation and explores exotic locations. Arora's stylish travel looks are worth noting. She owns some of the best vacation outfits and her social media posts are proof of the same. Given the fact she has an amazing outlook on fashion, here's a look at the diva's travel style.

    Basking in neon green

    Dressed in a neon green outfit, Arora looks gorgeous.

    Nailed the denim-on-denim look

    The diva certainly knows how to ace the denim-on-denim look.

    Little black dress

    It seems like black is her happy colour.

    Style on point

    Arora is looking beautiful beyond words in this look.

    Slayed it!

    The fitness diva often flaunts her perfect curves.

    Picture perfect

    We can't take our eyes off this beautiful pic!

    Travel goals

    Arora knows how to keep it simple yet stylish.

