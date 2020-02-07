PHOTOS: Malaika Arora's vacation outfits you should have in your closet; Check it out

1 / 8

Steal Malaika Arora's travel style

Malaika Arora is one of the popular divas of Bollywood. With hard work and talent, she has earned a name for herself in the industry. The diva is well-known for her fitness. Apart from fitness, she is also known for her stunning sense of style. Arora is one of the stylish divas of B-town. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in traditional, Malaika has done it all. The gorgeous diva always makes her fans and followers fall in love with her amazing airport looks, as well as gym looks. The stunning diva often takes time out of her hectic schedule to go on a vacation and explores exotic locations. Arora's stylish travel looks are worth noting. She owns some of the best vacation outfits and her social media posts are proof of the same. Given the fact she has an amazing outlook on fashion, here's a look at the diva's travel style.

Photo Credit : Instagram