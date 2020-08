1 / 10

Malaika Arora

We all know that Malaika Arora is a fitness lover and prior to the lockdown, she was religiously snapped outside the gym. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since gyms were shut since the past few months and everyone was quarantining at home, we totally missed going-to-the-gym photos of Malaika Arora and so, today, we decided to round up a series of photos of the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress when she was papped outside the gym. Now, when we look at Malaika Arora’s gym look, she has always shown that be it airport looks or gym looks or paparazzi photos, her fashion style is always on point. And so, we looked at Malaika Arora’s photos when she made mini shorts and tee look fashionable. Yes, Malaika Arora can make look any attire look fashionable and for now, we are totally crushing on Malaika’s mini shorts and tee look and we only pray and hope that everything gets normal so that celebs can treat us with their brand new gym photos. Also, amid the lockdown, since Malaika was quarantining at home, she was practicing yoga at home. Thanks to social media, Malaika Arora used to make sure to treat her fans to her workout photos and videos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani