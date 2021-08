1 / 6

Rupali Ganguly makes a statement in bright floral saree

Rupali Ganguly is riding on the success of her television show Anupamaa. The show is one of the most-watched daily serials currently. She is in the lead role. Apart from her, Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh are also seen in the pivotal roles. The daily soap focuses on a woman, who is a housewife, mother, wife, journey, and how she makes her name in society. Her husband cheated on her and then she decides to lead a life without him. The storyline made the audience fall in love with the show. However, Rupali Ganguly is a well-known name in the industry. She had taken a break after she became a mother and made a comeback from the show. Among the masses, she is still very popular for her Monisha role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The sitcom still entertains the audience. Though it is no more aired on television people love to see the old episodes. Today, the actress was spotted in a bright floral colour saree for an advertisement shoot. She was looking gorgeous and also posed for the shutterbugs. The actress even interacted with them.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani