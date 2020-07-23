Advertisement
THESE photos of Malaika Arora and son Arhaan Khan prove they are the coolest posers

Today, we rounded up a series of photos of Malaika Arora and son Arhaan Khan that proves they are one of the most stylish mother-son duo; Take a look
1014 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Malaika Arora and son Arhaan Khan

    Malaika Arora and son Arhaan Khan are one of the cutest mother- son duo of Bollywood, and whenever these two are papped together or Mala shares a photo with son on Instagram, fans totally love it. As we speak, since everyone is quarantining at home, we don’t get to see paparazzi photos of Malaika, however, since Malaika is at home with son, she often gives fans a glimpse of her son on social media. A few days back, Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture of her son Arhaan and his cousin Nirvan on Instagram, and for the fun of it, Malaika took a dig at their fashion sense during their childhood as both of them were seen wearing printed hairbands in the picture. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, “Wat were u boys thinking ??? @iamarhaankhan @nirvankhan15 ... were u goin for badassss????? #bandanabrothers #fashionforwards#loveyouboth.” Nirvan’s mother and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan also commented in sarcasm, “They need an award.” However, Arhaan, who is now 17, couldn’t get the joke and asked, “why”. And today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Malaika Arora and her son because they totally make for a stylish mother-son duo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Posers

    Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan are true blue posers and this vacay photo is proof

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Quarantine time

    Malaika Arora and son Arhaan are currently quarantining at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Stylish AF

    This childhood photo of Arhaan Khan with mommy Malaika is too cute to go amiss

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Travel love

    Malaika Arora and Arhaan pose as they pose in this throwback vacay photo

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Puppy Love

    Now we all know that Malaika owns a pet named Casper and she loves to pose with him

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Vacay diary

    Now we all know that Malaika Arora is dating Ki & Ka actor Arjun Kapoor and during an interview, when she was asked about how Arhaan is receptive of her relationship with Arjun, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress had said, “I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Cuteness overloaded

    Also, during a recent interview, when Malaiak Arora was as to how does it feel to find love again after a failed relationship, Malaika said that it feels amazing and when her marriage ended, she wasn’t sure if she wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken. But at the same time, Malaika said that she also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship, and this new gave her the confidence to put herself out there and take a chance.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Selfie on point

    Also, Malaika is often asked about the age difference between her and Arjun Kapoor as she is nine years older than Arjun and to this, she had said that the age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. “It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called desperate’ and a buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***. "

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Malaika poses with son

    Malaika Arora and Arhaan love to get clicked and fans totally love their photos

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Perfect throwback treat

    Malaika Arora often shares throwback photos with son Arhaan on Instagram and this photo is the perfect throwback treat for fans

    Photo Credit : Instagram

