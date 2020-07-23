THESE photos of Malaika Arora and son Arhaan Khan prove they are the coolest posers

1 / 11

Malaika Arora and son Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora and son Arhaan Khan are one of the cutest mother- son duo of Bollywood, and whenever these two are papped together or Mala shares a photo with son on Instagram, fans totally love it. As we speak, since everyone is quarantining at home, we don’t get to see paparazzi photos of Malaika, however, since Malaika is at home with son, she often gives fans a glimpse of her son on social media. A few days back, Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture of her son Arhaan and his cousin Nirvan on Instagram, and for the fun of it, Malaika took a dig at their fashion sense during their childhood as both of them were seen wearing printed hairbands in the picture. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, “Wat were u boys thinking ??? @iamarhaankhan @nirvankhan15 ... were u goin for badassss????? #bandanabrothers #fashionforwards#loveyouboth.” Nirvan’s mother and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan also commented in sarcasm, “They need an award.” However, Arhaan, who is now 17, couldn’t get the joke and asked, “why”. And today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Malaika Arora and her son because they totally make for a stylish mother-son duo.

Photo Credit : Instagram