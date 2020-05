1 / 9

Check out these photos of Arjun Kapoor being protecting Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood right now. Ever since confirming their relationship, Arjun and Malaika are creating a lot of buzz. The couple's social media posts often grab attention. Though they are not living together, they often like and drop lovey-dovey comments on each other's Instagram posts. Only recently, Malaika Arora shared a perfect family picture with her son Arhaan Khan and pet dog Casper as the sat in their balcony for some fresh air. Though he didn't comment anything on the post, Arjun made sure to like the picture. Whenever Arora shares her stunning photos on Instagram, Arjun makes sure to drop fire emoticons or write something sweet or romantic. That's not all! Arjunwho is known to have a great sense of humour also very often drops a funny comment on his ladylove's pictures. Apart from social media PDA, the couple has also been very vocal about their relationship. In an interview with Zoom, Malaika opened up about her relationship with the actor saying she's currently in a happy space with him. In an interview with Times of India, when asked her about the most attractive trait about her boyfriend, she said, "It's really hard to find someone who understands you. However, Arjun understands me. He makes me smile and laugh and he knows me inside and out." Arjun, on the other hand, during an interaction with his fans, he opened up about what is his ladylove is up to during quarantine. The actor revealed that she has been cooking and doing yoga during the quarantine. The couple continues to give relationship goals to all their fans and followers. Well, recently, we came across a few pictures of Arjun when he protected his ladylove after they got mobbed by their fans. Without further ado, check out their photos!

Photo Credit : viral bhayani