When Arjun Kapoor protected Malaika Arora as they got mobbed after his movie screening; See Photos
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's romance is most talked about in Bollywood for their sparkling chemistry. They have often stepped out together for dates, screenings and filmy parties. Here's a throwback to the time India's Most Wanted actor turned a protective boyfriend for his ladylove.
Ekta Varma
Published: July 22, 2020 02:33 pm
When Arjun Kapoor turned protective boyfriend for Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most popular couples in the Bollywood industry and have a fairly huge fan following that adore them for their chemistry. The duo is often spotted together at parties, wedding receptions, screenings and their lunch or dinner dates. They are individually amongst the most popular stars in the industry and enjoy a huge fan following. During an interview last year, this Ki & Ka actor was quizzed about his marriage plans with Mala and Arjun said that whenever he will get married, he will inform the media as there is nothing to hide from his side, however, he is not looking to get married anytime soon. That said, Arjun Kapoor was also asked about the plain fact that being a public figure, there is a lot of curiosity around his personal life, and as an actor, how does he deal with it and to this, Arjun had said that he took time to adjust to it but he is not the first actor whose personal life is no more personal. “It’s a price you pay for stardom. If anybody doesn’t like it, he is in the wrong profession. I can’t stop anybody from writing about my personal life because there is an audience who wants to know more. I am okay with that as long as one speaks about it respectfully,” shared Arjun. Malaika had similar thoughts when asked about it. Last year, in an interview with Zoom.TV, Malaika cleared the air on the same. "I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business (showbiz), everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now," she said. They have always been spotted together at screenings accompanying each other and being super supportive to each other. Here's taking you down the memory lane to the time the couple exited the screening of India's Most Wanted together and were mobbed by shutterbugs and fans. Arjun turned a protective boyfriend for Malaika and shelled out major boyfriend goals.
All smiles around him
Malaika was all smiles as she made her exit and looked adorable.
Gorgeous as ever
The actress looked stunning in a blue checkered dress with statement sleeves.
Mobbed by paparazzi
Malaika and Arjun were surrounded by the shutterbugs and media as they left the screening.
Setting major couple goals
From parties to dinner dates, the couple has often been snapped together.
Stylish as ever
Arjun Kapoor was dressed in a black full sleeves t-shirt and he teamed up his look with a cap.
Making the way to her car
Panipat actor made sure to protect his ladylove from the crowd as they made their way to the exit.
