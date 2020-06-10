/
When Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor sat together at a fashion show before making their relationship official
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Recently, we came across a few pictures of the duo when they attended a fashion show and sat next to each other. The couple had not confirmed their relationship back then.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: June 10, 2020
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at Lakme Fashion Week
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The couple has been creating a huge buzz ever since confirming their relationship. The duo has been together for quite some time now. They often steal attention with their social media PDA and the couple's public appearances never fail to create buzz. Time and again, Arjun and Malaika's wedding rumours keep creating buzz. The duo has even addressed their marriage rumours several times. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Arjun spoke about his marriage and said, "Marriage! Marriage! Marriage! Marriage! We don't want to get married. We will tell when we what to get married and we will invite everyone. Have you seen the way my family has marriages? It is the MET Gala. You think they will allow me to get married in hiding..." Malaika Arora, on the other hand, addressed the marriage rumours in conversation with Times Now and said that there is no marriage happening anytime soon with beau Arjun Kapoor and that she is in a happy state of mind. For the uninitiated, Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official during Arjun Kapoor's film India's Most Wanted's screening. The much in love couple happily posed together for the shutterbugs. During an interview with Filmfare, Arjun Kapoor opened up about making their relationship official and said that he doesn't want people to believe that they are still hiding their relationship. Ever since then, they have been making headlines for several reasons. Recently, we came across a few pictures of the duo when they attended a fashion show and sat next to each other. The couple had not confirmed their relationship back then. Without further ado, check out their photos.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
All smiles
The couple was all smiles as they seated next to each other.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Style on point
As always, the duo's style was on point.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Janhvi Kapoor
As you can see, Janhvi was also seated next to Arjun Kapoor. Malaika Arora shares a good bond with Janhvi. The Dhadak actress was even invited to Arora's birthday bash last year.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Cuteness personified
The couple is very much in love with each other. During Malaika's appearance on Koffee with Karan's finale episode, she was asked about the best male performer. The diva was quick to respond with, 'For me, it's Arjun Kapoor.' She added by saying, 'I like Arjun, this way or that way.'
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Social media PDA
The couple's social media PDA often creates a huge buzz. The duo's fun banter on Instagram always grabs eyeballs.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Dinner dates and public appearances
The couple often steps out for a dinner date. This year, Arjun and Malaika made a stunning appearance together at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
