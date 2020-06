1 / 8

Malaika Arora auto rides in the city; Check throwback pics

Malaika Arora has been entertaining her fans with snaps of her cooking recipes, inspiring fitness videos and throwback snaps with her friends throughout the lockdown. Maliaka who is known to be one of the fittest actors in the industry always motivates us with her love for fitness on social media. The actress who is 46-year-old is also an entrepreneur; she has started yoga studios in Mumbai. Malaika's Instagram is also filled with snaps from her holidays, her glam looks which always impress her fans. Even though Malaika is not a regular in terms of her roles in Bollywood movies, she has been a judge at several popular reality TV shows and she still has a huge fan following that is no less than any other leading actress. During her yoga class outings, salon visits, dinner parties, and more, the Housefull actress is often snapped by the paparazzi. The diva never misses on her workout session and we really miss her daily workout looks due to the lockdown in the city. A regular at several Bollywood events in the city. On two such occasions, the actress ditched her luxurious cars and opted for a breezy auto ride and the pictures of the same broke the internet. The actress on one occasion made an entry into an event with her friend in a red tracksuit and white shoes. The other time, she was seen with her parents in a stunning white shirt dress, a hat and brown boots, and a cross over body bag. Check these throwback photos of the same.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani