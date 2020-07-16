When Malaika Arora wore blue pantsuit at the airport and carried an EXPENSIVE Fendi bag worth more than a lakh

1 / 8

When Malaika Arora's expensive bag that grabbed eyeballs at the airport

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest and most gorgeous actresses in B-town. The diva is often spotted at gyms, airports, parties and other events and she never fails to impress us with her sense of style. From her ravishing red carpet looks to sleek and casual gym looks, she knows to slay with ease. Malaika Arora loves to experiment with her looks and carries off every look with grace and elegance. Known for her impeccable dancing skills, she is a bonafide fashionista and diva. From the simplest of dresses to the most gorgeous red carpet looks, she nails it all. Fitness diva Malaika Arora always stays in the headlines due to her rumoured relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo is often spotted together on several outings and dinner dates. Arjun and Malaika have not made any official wedding announcements. However, the fans and media have speculated that they may tie the knot soon. Malaika also keeps up in the news for her fitness diary. She flaunts her Pilates, yoga and gym outfits all the time. She can rightly be touted as the fittest and most fashionable celebs in the industry owing to her sense of style that is always on point. The actress who is currently in her 40s still manages to grab the attention of the paparazzi whenever she attends any event or occasion. Here's looking back in time to the time she grabbed eyeballs at the airport. The actress was dressed in a semi-formal pantsuit and nailed her look. However, what stole the limelight was her expensive Fendi bag that upped the glam factor of her outfit. The price of the bag can surely burn a hole in your pocket. Check out the photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani