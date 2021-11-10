Malala Yousafzai & Asser Malik: 6 unseen PHOTOS of the couple following their 'nikkah ceremony'

Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik tied the know "to be partners for life." The social activist took to her social media platforms to announce her marriage with the General Manager of High Performance at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Calling it a "precious day," Malala shared some stunning photos from her "nikkah ceremony." This left netizens surprised, however, fans want to know more about Malala's husband Asser.
He joined the Pakistan Cricket Board two years ago and has also served as the manager of Multan Sultans, a cricket team under the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Not just that, Malik excels in sports management, having designed the player development programme for the franchise. Here are some never-seen-before pictures of Yousafzai's husband following their wedding:
Photo Credit : Malin Fezehai / Malala Yousafzai Twitter
Taking to Twitter, Asser Malik wished social activist Malala Yousafzai the happiest of birthdays in the most adorable way ever! He shared a picture of the two of them posing with a cardboard cutout of none other than, Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan. "Happy Birthday to the most amazing @Malala Glowing star @iamsrk had to make a necessary cameo of course," he penned.
Photo Credit : Asser Malik Twitter
Asser Malik and Malala Yousafzai look ethereal in their wedding pictures. The bride has shared pictures of the couple with her parents as well.
Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik at a game in Pakistan. The latter took to his Twitter account to retweet this photo.
Asser Malik posed with eminent personalities from Pakistan's cricket association amid a Pakistan vs New Zealand match.
Photo Credit : Ali Khan Tareen Twitter
Asser Malik and Malala Yousafzai during a semi-final match at the Lord's cricket ground.