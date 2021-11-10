Malala Yousafzai & Asser Malik: 6 unseen PHOTOS of the couple following their 'nikkah ceremony'

1 / 6

Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik tie the knot

Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik tied the know "to be partners for life." The social activist took to her social media platforms to announce her marriage with the General Manager of High Performance at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Calling it a "precious day," Malala shared some stunning photos from her "nikkah ceremony." This left netizens surprised, however, fans want to know more about Malala's husband Asser. He joined the Pakistan Cricket Board two years ago and has also served as the manager of Multan Sultans, a cricket team under the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Not just that, Malik excels in sports management, having designed the player development programme for the franchise. Here are some never-seen-before pictures of Yousafzai's husband following their wedding:

Photo Credit : Malin Fezehai / Malala Yousafzai Twitter