Malavika Mohanan sure knows how to make red look ravishing; PHOTOS

Malavika Mohanan ravishing in red

To say Master star Malavika Mohanan is a fashionista would be an understatement. From sizzling ethnic wears, designer kaftans to dazzling one-piece dresses, there is hardly any style that this diva cannot pull off with perfection. Although the actress does not run after ongoing trends but makes her own style statements, her wardrobe is a perfect reflection of her vibrant self. From award functions to casual outings, to film promotions, Malavika Mohanan knows how to dress right for the occasion. Will scrolling down her social media feed, what we came across is her love for ‘red’. The actress looks very sizzling in the colour of love. One thing that is common for all her attires is a pair of stilettos, nude makeup, and bare minimum jewelry and that is all she needs to rock any look. Let us see some of her most mesmerizing red outfits.

Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram