5 Times Malavika Mohanan raised the temperature with her sultry looks

1 / 5

Malavika Mohanan sultry looks

Malavika Mohanan made her cinematic debut with the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Pattam Pole that released in 2013. She made her Tamil debut with the Rajinikanth starrer Petta (2018) that was directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Soon enough, she was signed as Vijay’s heroine in Master (2021) that was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it became the biggest blockbuster. The actress is an avid social media user and often she flaunts her alluring photos to her sassy videos. Malavika never misses to set goals when it comes to fashion and style. The gorgeous diva never shies away from flaunting her curves. Here's a look at all the times the actress set the temperature soaring with her enticing looks.

Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram