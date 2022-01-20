5 Times Malavika Mohanan raised the temperature with her sultry looks

Published on Jan 20, 2022
   
    Malavika Mohanan made her cinematic debut with the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Pattam Pole that released in 2013. She made her Tamil debut with the Rajinikanth starrer Petta (2018) that was directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Soon enough, she was signed as Vijay’s heroine in Master (2021) that was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it became the biggest blockbuster. The actress is an avid social media user and often she flaunts her alluring photos to her sassy videos. Malavika never misses to set goals when it comes to fashion and style. The gorgeous diva never shies away from flaunting her curves. Here's a look at all the times the actress set the temperature soaring with her enticing looks.

    The diva can pull off any outfit beautifully. Malavika looked stunning in a noodle backless crop top. She paired it with high-waisted shorts and finished her look with a pair of statement earrings and a golden necklace.

    In the picture, Malavika looks beautiful as she posed in a multi-coloured v plunge slit bodycon dress.

    Malavika Mohanan can carry any look with elegance and this photo is proof of that. She looks like a perfect hot in this gorgeous sequin saree by Manish Malhotra.

    Malavika looks like an absolute stunner. The latex black bodycon dress and her sizziling looks with wet hair are easy enough to set the internet on fire. Amping up try oomph factor, she dazzled the glamorous ensemble with minimum jewellery.

