5 times Malavika Mohanan stole our hearts with her saree looks

Stunning ethnic looks of Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan is one of the popular actresses in South. She made her acting debut in 2013 with the Malayalam film Pattam Pole and Tamil debut with Petta (2019). Following a series of lead roles in Malayalam and Kannada films, she won critical acclaim after appearing in Majid Majidi's drama film, Beyond the Clouds. She then went on to appear in the Tamil action thriller film Master (2021) alongside Vijay, in which she played the role of Charulatha, a college lecturer. It became the highest-grossing film in her career. She has fascinated us not only with her extraordinary performances but also with her trendy sartorial choices. The actress is inspiring the new generation of fashion lovers. She has been donning traditional costumes that are one of a kind and has an uncanny ability to carry them off with charisma and grace. Here's a look at all the times the actress made heads turn with her traditional looks.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand