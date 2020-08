1 / 8

Malavika Mohanan's interesting facts will leave you surprised

She captioned it as "Found my new comfort clothing #goingbacktomyroots #veshti #veshtilove”. As soon as the photo came up online, fans of Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan started commenting on how great it would be to see her in the film directed by Mani Ratnam, which is based on the novel. Malavika will be next seen playing the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen playing key roles. Produced by Xavior Britto’s home banner XB Film Creators, the makers recently announced that the film will be released during this year’s Diwali or next year’s Pongal. Malavika made her acting debut with the romantic drama Pattam Pole in the year 2013. She was also seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in the movie Beyond the Clouds for which she even got critical acclaim. It marked Ishaan's debut film and the actress' debut Hindi film. Ishaan Khatter as Amir, a street hustler and drug dealer in the city of Mumbai and Malavika Mohanan as Tara, is the sister of Amir. Today take a look at these interesting facts of the actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram