Malavika Mohanan gives wanderlust goals with her PHOTOS from Rome vacation

Malavika Mohanan gives wanderlust goal

Malavika Mohanan is enjoying her dreamy vacation in Rome at the moment. The Maaran actress reached the city of love a couple of days back and has been making the most of her time there. Besides relaxing herself, the diva has also posted some beautiful memorabilia of her trip on social media. Her Rome photos have Malavika Mohanan looking ravishing amidst nature and also posing in front of the Colosseum, the world's greatest ancient amphitheater. These glimpses from her holiday are enough to make one feel like dropping everything at hand and boarding that plane. After getting back to the bay, Malavika Mohanan will work on Prabhas' next with director Maruthi Dasari. This upcoming horror-comedy named Raja Deluxe is adapted from the 2013 Telugu drama, Prema Katha Chitram, starring Sudheer Babu. She will be seen playing one of the three heroines in the flick. Let us take a look at some photographs from Malavika Mohanan's Rome vacation in Rome.

Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram