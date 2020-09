1 / 10

A look at Malavika Mohana's candid photos

Malavika Mohanan is one of the popular and most loved actresses in the South Indian film industry. The beautiful actress made her acting debut with the romantic drama Pattam Pole and later went on to star in multiple films like Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi, The Great Father, Petta and more. Her performance in Majid Majidi's drama film 'Beyond The Clouds' was loved by the masses. Up next, she will be seen in Master. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the film. On the personal front, Malavika enjoys a huge fanbase. She is super active on social media. Being an active social media user, she keeps sharing her beautiful selfies, vacay photos and family moments. No doubt, the actress' social media posts are an absolute treat to all her fans and followers. During the lockdown, the actress has been sharing many pictures and keeping her fans updated about her quarantine and chill life. She treated fans and followers with candid pictures as well. The actress' candid photos are the best. Speaking of that, check out the actress' beautiful candid pictures that prove she is one happy soul who is living life to the fullest.

Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram