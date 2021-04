1 / 9

Malavika Mohanan flaunting her natural beauty

Malavika Mohanan is a popular South Indian actor who has also worked in a couple of Bollywood movies. She is the daughter of the well-known cinematographer K U Mohanan. She made her acting debut with the romantic drama, Pattam Pole in 2013 where she was cast to play the lead character opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan. In 2019, Malavika Mohanan made her debut in the Tamil movie industry with Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta where she was cast to play the character of Poongodi. The actor was last seen on-screen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil action thriller, Master that released in the theatres on January 13, 2021. The movie was highly appreciated and the actor was also praised for her performance. Now, fans are awaiting the release of Malavika Mohanan’s upcoming Karthick Naren’s directorial. The movie is yet to receive a title but is already in the making. Despite working very hard and having a busy schedule, Malavika Mohanan always entertains her fans on the internet. Scrolling through Malavika Mohanan’s social media, one can easily come to know that she believes in simplicity and prefers in applying minimal makeup. Here are Malavika Mohanan’s pictures wearing subtle makeup flaunting her natural beauty.

Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram