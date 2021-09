1 / 5

Malavika Mohanan Cool and comfy with splash of tie dye

Celebs have been making a lot of fashion choices that are determining major trends across the world. While little DIY projects during the quarantine has taken up the internet with a storm; everything from scarf tops to newer ways to wear a tank have been getting extremely popular. While this is the case, another DIY project aka tie-dye has made a huge comeback and everyone is jumping on the bandwagon like a pro. The tie-dye trend is a big celebrity favourite right now, with stars including Tamannaah Bhatia, Malavika Mohanan, Shruti Haasan and Samantha Akkineni giving it their vote of approval with their stunning attires. There are different versions of the tie-dye technique on dresses, suits, sweatsuits and even bikinis. It's a comfortable look for sure so do take all fashion cues from if you believe comfy yet trendy. Scroll down to take some inspiration from these celebs on how to style tie-dye outfits.

Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram