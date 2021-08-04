Malavika Mohanan is truly a desi girl and THESE 5 photos prove it

1 / 5

Mesmerising

The stunning Malavika Mohanan made her acting debut with the romantic drama Pattam Pole in 2013. The actress shared the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in her first film and in a short span, she managed to grab a lot of attention. The daughter of cinematographer K. U. Mohanan, Malavika went on to bag roles in films like Beyond the Clouds, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, Rajinikanth starrer Petta, among others. The actress is now all set to share the screen space with Dhanush in their much-anticipated film, Maaran. The film is directed by Karthick Naren. Besides her acting skills, the South beauty is also known for her fashion choices. Going by her Instagram photos, it looks like the actress is fond of ethnic wear. From sequin saree to a simple white dress, she can pull off any Indian outfit with much ease and confidence. Malavika Mohanan is wooing everyone with her style statement and today, as she turns 29, here's a look at some gorgeous looks of her in Indian outfits. This look in a white Anarkali set proves she is class-apart with her sartorial choices.

Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram