Malavika Mohanan will leave you spellbound with her beauty in these gorgeous selfies

1 / 15

Malavika Mohanan's mesmerising selfies

Malavika Mohanan is one of the popular celebrities down South. The actress made her acting debut with a romantic drama Pattam Pole. She later starred in Malayalam and Kannada films. Some of her films include Naale, Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi and more. Her performance in Majid Majidi's drama film, Beyond the Clouds, was loved by the masses. She shared screen space with Ishaan Khatter in the same who equally did a phenomenal job. Up next, she will be seen in the highly anticipated film, Master. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. It also features Vijay Sethupathi as the villain. Fans are beyond excited for the film. The same is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actress is very active on social media. During the lockdown, Malavika has been sharing her beautiful pictures and keeping fans entertained in the best possible way as well. Anyone and everyone who follows her on social media know she is a travel freak. The actress' Instagram includes pictures from various exotic locations. She is also very fond of selfies. Time and again, she keeps sharing her pictures including no makeup snaps. Malavika is one celebrity who loves flaunting her natural skin. She also gets praised for sharing no makeup photos on Instagram. She takes proper care of her skin. In an interview with Vogue, she spilled beans on one recipe her mom taught her and it is also something she swears by. The actress said, "I fix my skin by using red sandalwood powder mixed with a little yogurt because it's calming and soothes inflammation." Today, take a look at some of her beautiful selfies shared by her on Instagram.

Photo Credit : Instagram