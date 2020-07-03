Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Malavika Mohanan
/
Malavika Mohanan will leave you spellbound with her beauty in these gorgeous selfies

Malavika Mohanan will leave you spellbound with her beauty in these gorgeous selfies

Malavika Mohanan is one of the popular celebrities down South. She is an active social media user. Today, take a look at some of her beautiful selfies shared by her on Instagram.
1665 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 15
    Malavika Mohanan's mesmerising selfies

    Malavika Mohanan's mesmerising selfies

    Malavika Mohanan is one of the popular celebrities down South. The actress made her acting debut with a romantic drama Pattam Pole. She later starred in Malayalam and Kannada films. Some of her films include Naale, Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi and more. Her performance in Majid Majidi's drama film, Beyond the Clouds, was loved by the masses. She shared screen space with Ishaan Khatter in the same who equally did a phenomenal job. Up next, she will be seen in the highly anticipated film, Master. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. It also features Vijay Sethupathi as the villain. Fans are beyond excited for the film. The same is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actress is very active on social media. During the lockdown, Malavika has been sharing her beautiful pictures and keeping fans entertained in the best possible way as well. Anyone and everyone who follows her on social media know she is a travel freak. The actress' Instagram includes pictures from various exotic locations. She is also very fond of selfies. Time and again, she keeps sharing her pictures including no makeup snaps. Malavika is one celebrity who loves flaunting her natural skin. She also gets praised for sharing no makeup photos on Instagram. She takes proper care of her skin. In an interview with Vogue, she spilled beans on one recipe her mom taught her and it is also something she swears by. The actress said, "I fix my skin by using red sandalwood powder mixed with a little yogurt because it's calming and soothes inflammation." Today, take a look at some of her beautiful selfies shared by her on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Beautiful just the way she is

    Beautiful just the way she is

    She is one gorgeous lady.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Bedfie

    Bedfie

    The actress captioned this snap as, "Robe - > Pyjamas - > Pyjamas - > Repeat."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Sunkissed

    Sunkissed

    "Mood: Nehru kurta + Vitamin D," wrote Malavika.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    The actress looks pretty in this snap. She captioned this beautiful pic as, "From a galaxy far far away."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 15
    Drop dead gorgeous

    Drop dead gorgeous

    This is one of the best selfies clicked by the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Hair goals

    Hair goals

    The actress' makeup is on point in this click but her hair steals the attention.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Another one!

    Another one!

    What do you have to say about this click?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Desi girl

    Desi girl

    She looks ravishing in her desi avatar.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Throwback

    Throwback

    Here's a throwback selfie of the actress from her travel diaries!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Focused

    Focused

    "Here's looking at you, kid," captioned Malavika.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Those eyes

    Those eyes

    This pic will make your heart skip a beat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Nailed it

    Nailed it

    The actress aced the no makeup makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    With glasses on

    With glasses on

    The actress is a selfie queen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    So pretty

    So pretty

    This pic won't let you take your eyes off her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement