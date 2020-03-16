Home
/
Photos
/
Malavika Mohanan
/
Malavika Mohanan's Beauty Secrets: From morning routine to DIY remedy, here's how she keeps her skin glowing

Malavika Mohanan's Beauty Secrets: From morning routine to DIY remedy, here's how she keeps her skin glowing

Malavika Mohanan is one of the popular actresses down South. Malavika is also known for lustrous hair and beautiful skin. Who wouldn't want to know the secret behind her glowing skin? Find out her beauty secrets!
3910 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Malavika Mohanan's Beauty Secrets REVEALED

    Malavika Mohanan's Beauty Secrets REVEALED

    Malavika Mohanan is one of the popular actresses down South. She is currently creating a lot of buzz due to her upcoming film Master. Recently, she took to her Twitter and shared her first look from Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The poster has managed to create buzz for all the right reasons. Malavika will be seen playing the female lead in the film and her look has got everyone excited. Malavika has earned a name for herself by delivering commendable performances in films like Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi, Petta and Beyond The Clouds in which she shared screen space with Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter. Fans loved her performance in Beyond The Clouds. Fans now can't wait to see her opposite Vijay in Master. Apart from her films, Malavika is also known for lustrous hair and beautiful skin. Who wouldn't want to know the secret behind her glowing skin? Find out her beauty secrets below.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Morning routine

    Morning routine

    The actress' morning routine includes moisturising her skin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    One thing she swears by

    One thing she swears by

    The stunning diva swears by lip balm as it helps in preventing the chapping of the lips.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Minimal makeup

    Minimal makeup

    She makes sure to avoid cakey makeup and keeps it as natural as possible.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Removes all makeup before going to bed

    Removes all makeup before going to bed

    Malavika is one such celebrity who makes sure to remove all her makeup before going to the bed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    DIY remedy

    DIY remedy

    In an interview with Vogue, Malavika spilled beans on one recipe her mom taught her and it is also something she swears by. She said, "I fix my skin by using red sandalwood powder mixed with a little yogurt because it's calming and soothes inflammation."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Manila Pradhan: Here are interesting FACTS about the Supermodel of the Year winner
Manila Pradhan: Here are interesting FACTS about the Supermodel of the Year winner
Suhana Khan\'s Instagram PHOTOS: 6 style tips to STEAL from Shah Rukh Khan\'s daughter
Suhana Khan's Instagram PHOTOS: 6 style tips to STEAL from Shah Rukh Khan's daughter
Kangana Ranaut: From rocking in red outfits to her hard working nature; check out the actor’s true Aries side
Kangana Ranaut: From rocking in red outfits to her hard working nature; check out the actor’s true Aries side
Mouni Roy as Devi Sati to Gurmeet Choudhary as Lord Ram: Then and now photos of actors in mythological serials
Mouni Roy as Devi Sati to Gurmeet Choudhary as Lord Ram: Then and now photos of actors in mythological serials
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur wave to the paps when spotted outside Karisma Kapoor\'s house
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur wave to the paps when spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's house
Did you know Mahesh Babu REJECTED Samantha Akkineni starrer Ye Maaya Chesave? Here are films he turned down
Did you know Mahesh Babu REJECTED Samantha Akkineni starrer Ye Maaya Chesave? Here are films he turned down

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement