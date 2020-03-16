Malavika Mohanan's Beauty Secrets: From morning routine to DIY remedy, here's how she keeps her skin glowing

1 / 6

Malavika Mohanan's Beauty Secrets REVEALED

Malavika Mohanan is one of the popular actresses down South. She is currently creating a lot of buzz due to her upcoming film Master. Recently, she took to her Twitter and shared her first look from Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The poster has managed to create buzz for all the right reasons. Malavika will be seen playing the female lead in the film and her look has got everyone excited. Malavika has earned a name for herself by delivering commendable performances in films like Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi, Petta and Beyond The Clouds in which she shared screen space with Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter. Fans loved her performance in Beyond The Clouds. Fans now can't wait to see her opposite Vijay in Master. Apart from her films, Malavika is also known for lustrous hair and beautiful skin. Who wouldn't want to know the secret behind her glowing skin? Find out her beauty secrets below.

Photo Credit : Instagram