Malavika Mohanan's Beauty Secrets: From morning routine to DIY remedy, here's how she keeps her skin glowing
Malavika Mohanan is one of the popular actresses down South. Malavika is also known for lustrous hair and beautiful skin. Who wouldn't want to know the secret behind her glowing skin? Find out her beauty secrets!
Pinkvilla Desk
Published: March 16, 2020 01:12 pm
Malavika Mohanan is one of the popular actresses down South. She is currently creating a lot of buzz due to her upcoming film Master. Recently, she took to her Twitter and shared her first look from Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The poster has managed to create buzz for all the right reasons. Malavika will be seen playing the female lead in the film and her look has got everyone excited. Malavika has earned a name for herself by delivering commendable performances in films like Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi, Petta and Beyond The Clouds in which she shared screen space with Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter. Fans loved her performance in Beyond The Clouds. Fans now can't wait to see her opposite Vijay in Master. Apart from her films, Malavika is also known for lustrous hair and beautiful skin. Who wouldn't want to know the secret behind her glowing skin? Find out her beauty secrets below.
Morning routine
The actress' morning routine includes moisturising her skin.
One thing she swears by
The stunning diva swears by lip balm as it helps in preventing the chapping of the lips.
Minimal makeup
She makes sure to avoid cakey makeup and keeps it as natural as possible.
Removes all makeup before going to bed
Malavika is one such celebrity who makes sure to remove all her makeup before going to the bed.
DIY remedy
In an interview with Vogue, Malavika spilled beans on one recipe her mom taught her and it is also something she swears by. She said, "I fix my skin by using red sandalwood powder mixed with a little yogurt because it's calming and soothes inflammation."
