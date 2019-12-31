Malavika Mohanan's THESE stunning photos won't let you take your eyes off her

1 / 10

Malavika Mohanan's stunning pics

Malavika Mohanan is currently one of the most talked about celebs. The actress who was seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in "Beyond The Clouds" is one of the most loved stars down South. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Malavika will be seen in Thalapathy 64. The same also stars Andrea, Vijay Sethupathi and Shanthanu. While Malavika Mohanan will be seen essaying the female lead, Arjun Das will be seen in a negative role. Thalapathy 64 also stars Gouri G. Kishan in a pivotal role. The first look of the movie will be out today. Also, it is being reported that the film will have a summer release in 2020. As we look forward to seeing her in the same, we bring to you some of her stunning photos from Instagram. Malavika, as we all know, is an adventurous person. She loves travelling and is also a good photographer. Recently, she shared a series of pictures showcasing her photography skills. Right from no makeup selfies to vacay photos, Malavika's social media is filled with mesmerising pictures of the beauty. Take a look at the same below.

Photo Credit : Instagram