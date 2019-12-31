Home
Malavika Mohanan's THESE stunning photos won't let you take your eyes off her

Right from no makeup selfies to vacay photos, Malavika Mohanan's social media is filled with mesmerising pictures of the actress. Check out some of her stunning pictures here.
  • 1 / 10
    Malavika Mohanan is currently one of the most talked about celebs. The actress who was seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in "Beyond The Clouds" is one of the most loved stars down South. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Malavika will be seen in Thalapathy 64. The same also stars Andrea, Vijay Sethupathi and Shanthanu. While Malavika Mohanan will be seen essaying the female lead, Arjun Das will be seen in a negative role. Thalapathy 64 also stars Gouri G. Kishan in a pivotal role. The first look of the movie will be out today. Also, it is being reported that the film will have a summer release in 2020. As we look forward to seeing her in the same, we bring to you some of her stunning photos from Instagram. Malavika, as we all know, is an adventurous person. She loves travelling and is also a good photographer. Recently, she shared a series of pictures showcasing her photography skills. Right from no makeup selfies to vacay photos, Malavika's social media is filled with mesmerising pictures of the beauty. Take a look at the same below.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    The actress has got a beautiful smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Here's a beautiful pic of the actress enjoying the breeze!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    This pic is just beautiful beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Finding the peace within.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    This is one of the most beautiful click.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    That smile sums up her love for travelling.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    We are totally in love with this pic!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    The actress has an amazing sense of style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    She's looking beautiful as always in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

