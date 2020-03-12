Malavika Mohanan's zero makeup looks are an absolute treat to the eyes; Check out

1 / 8

Malavika Mohanan's no makeup looks

Malavika Mohanan is one of the popular stars down South. She is currently creating a lot of buzz due to her upcoming movie Master which also stars Thalapathy Vijay, Arjun Das, Gouri G. Kishan, Shanthanu and Vijay Sethupathi. While Mohanan will play the female lead, Arjun Das will be seen in a negative role. The makers of the film dropped a second single track titled Vaathi yesterday. The song has been creating a buzz ever since. Speaking of Malavika, she is popularly known for her films Petta, Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi, and Beyond The Clouds. In Beyond The Clouds, she shared screen space with Ishaan Khatter. Fans loved her performance in the same. Speaking about her social media presence, she is one of the active celebs. She keeps sharing photos showcasing her photography skills and more. However, today, we take a look at her no makeup look photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram