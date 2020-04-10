Share your Lockdown Story
Master actress Malavika Mohanan's vacation photos reveal about the travel enthusiast in her; Check it out

Check out these amazing photographs of Master actress Malavika Mohanan of herself on numerous vacations which will make you envy her for sure.
3910 reads Mumbai Updated: April 10, 2020 01:47 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Malavika Mohanan's envious vacation pictures

    As India is under high risk of Coronavirus and the country is in a quarantine mode, several industries have stopped functioning due to the same reason. One of them is the entertainment industry as well where various movies had to cancel their shoots and releases to follow the government's guidelines to avoid crowded places in order to stay safe and indoors. Fans who have been eagerly waiting for the film releases of their favourite stars have voiced their opinions on social media about the same. The director of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' shared a new poster for the film on April 09, 2020, which was the original release date for the movie. The makers had something special planned for Thalapathy Vijay's fans on the film's initial release date. They released the first look of the movie. The film also stars the beautiful Malavika Mohanan along with Vijay. Malavika made her acting debut with the romantic drama Pattam Pole in the year 2013. She was also seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in the movie Beyond the Clouds for which she even got critical acclaim. The actress' social media is filled with beautiful pictures of her, but she teaches us how to live life to the fullest with these vacation photos. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Sunbathing in the valleys

    The actress decodes her athletic side with her attire and we love the glares.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Lost in the caves

    Taking wanderlust to another level in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    This jaw dropping picture is making us jealous

    The diva watches the sun set and we love the background of this park in South Africa.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Such a captivating beauty

    The actress in a jolly mode to start her trip.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Which thing is more beautiful?

    Malavika in this backdrop or the backdrop itself?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Capturing beauty in her lenses

    The actress who is known to have a passion for photography captures some beautiful sights with her camera.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    When she leaves us speechless

    Malavika enjoys a dreamy sunset and we love her pretty face in this photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Giving away the

    Looking perfect as ever in this stunning picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

