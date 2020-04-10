Master actress Malavika Mohanan's vacation photos reveal about the travel enthusiast in her; Check it out

1 / 9

Malavika Mohanan's envious vacation pictures

As India is under high risk of Coronavirus and the country is in a quarantine mode, several industries have stopped functioning due to the same reason. One of them is the entertainment industry as well where various movies had to cancel their shoots and releases to follow the government's guidelines to avoid crowded places in order to stay safe and indoors. Fans who have been eagerly waiting for the film releases of their favourite stars have voiced their opinions on social media about the same. The director of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' shared a new poster for the film on April 09, 2020, which was the original release date for the movie. The makers had something special planned for Thalapathy Vijay's fans on the film's initial release date. They released the first look of the movie. The film also stars the beautiful Malavika Mohanan along with Vijay. Malavika made her acting debut with the romantic drama Pattam Pole in the year 2013. She was also seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in the movie Beyond the Clouds for which she even got critical acclaim. The actress' social media is filled with beautiful pictures of her, but she teaches us how to live life to the fullest with these vacation photos. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram