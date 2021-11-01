PHOTOS: 5 ethnic attires of Malavika Mohanan that will make your Diwali wardrobe

1 / 5

Eye-catching ethnic look in saree

Malavika Mohanan is the new age actress, who is growing popularly in the industry after her superhit performance in Master. The actress is an avid social media user, where she flaunts her alluring photos in traditional sarees to her sassy photos on a bike. Malavika never misses to set goals when it comes to fashion and style and these latest photos are just proof of it. Be it a saree or long ethnic skirt, there are a lot of ways you can amp up your look during the festivities. Now that the festive season is approaching, we’ve selected a few looks of Malavika Mohanan that can be a source of inspiration for you ahead of the festivities. Pick up style tips as you scroll down and get ready to look your best this Diwali.

Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram