PHOTOS: 5 ethnic attires of Malavika Mohanan that will make your Diwali wardrobe

Malavika Mohanan is the new age actress, who is growing popularly in the industry after her superhit performance in Master. The actress is an avid social media user, where she flaunts her alluring photos in traditional sarees to her sassy photos on a bike. Malavika never misses to set goals when it comes to fashion and style and these latest photos are just proof of it.
Be it a saree or long ethnic skirt, there are a lot of ways you can amp up your look during the festivities. Now that the festive season is approaching, we’ve selected a few looks of Malavika Mohanan that can be a source of inspiration for you ahead of the festivities. Pick up style tips as you scroll down and get ready to look your best this Diwali.
Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika Mohanan serves major festive cues in a printed floral salwar kameez look. With bold eyes, flowy tresses and bangles, she looks beautiful as ever.
No one can ace half saree like Malavika Mohanan. Clad in red and white half saree with bhindi, jhkumas and bangles, she looks nothing but pretty who can grab all eyes.
As always, keeping it bold, Malavika chose a pink Benaras Anarkali and posed for the camera in Chandbali earrings and bhindi. She looked absolutely drop-dead gorgeous.
If you are not a big fan of going the extremely traditional heavy way then this style is for you. The mid-length dress serves traditional as well as western purposes at the same time making you look extremely stylish.