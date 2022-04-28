PHOTOS: Celeb inspired vacation outfits to takes cues this summer

With the world getting back to normalcy after the pandemic, everybody is craving some holiday mood in summer. Our celebs didn’t waste any minute and hit their favourite holiday destinations to enjoy a happy time. From Kajal Aggarwal to Rakul Preet Singh, everybody hit their favourite destination to holiday by giving major vacay goals. Holidays and vacations are everybody’s favourite as it comes with yummy food, scenic nature, and the best outfits. If you are planning for a vacation anytime, we’d like to give you a plethora of outfit inspirations to choose from our Tollywood beauties. Bikinis to Maxi dresses, your vacation needs all kinds of fashion outfits to make it all happy.
Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram
If you’re one of those people who go all out glam with their vacation wardrobe this next look is for you. A perfect floral mini dress or retro dress amped up with accessories do the talking and this headband serves as proof!
Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
If you are a beach person, then all you need is a strappy maxi dress. The flowy and comfy maxi dress will let you chill by the beach all day with no harms. Pranitha’s way of beach outfit with minimal accessories but a must that will give you all cues to your beach day.
Photo Credit : Pranitha Subhash Instagram
If you are a water baby, who loves diving and swimming and also an obsessed bikini lover, then look at Rakul’s bikini collection. From neons to multi, Rakul gives all the cues with different colours in different shapes to make your vacation outfits right on point.
Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Chilly weather comes with comfy and warm clothes. Pooja Hegde gives you all the inspo to dress right in the cold weather.From cute mufflers to stylish trench coats, Pooja’s winter fashion is goals.
Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram
