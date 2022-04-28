PHOTOS: Celeb inspired vacation outfits to takes cues this summer

1 / 5

Vacations looks by celebs

With the world getting back to normalcy after the pandemic, everybody is craving some holiday mood in summer. Our celebs didn’t waste any minute and hit their favourite holiday destinations to enjoy a happy time. From Kajal Aggarwal to Rakul Preet Singh, everybody hit their favourite destination to holiday by giving major vacay goals. Holidays and vacations are everybody’s favourite as it comes with yummy food, scenic nature, and the best outfits. If you are planning for a vacation anytime, we’d like to give you a plethora of outfit inspirations to choose from our Tollywood beauties. Bikinis to Maxi dresses, your vacation needs all kinds of fashion outfits to make it all happy.

Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram