PHOTOS: Malavika Mohanan ups the fashion quotient with a beige pantsuit

Published on Mar 14, 2022 09:12 PM IST   |  7.8K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Suited Malavika Mohanan

    Suited Malavika Mohanan

    Malavika Mohanan recently made headlines as her Tamil thriller flick Maaran, with versatile star Dhanush released on OTT. The actress has gathered enough attention over the film's release. During a promotional event of the film, our Beyond the Clouds star looked ravishing in a beige crop top pantsuit. She took the ensemble to a next level with matt makeup and transparent sandals. She opted for silver hoop earrings. Her fashion choices are an important lesson on how to carry any look with confidence. Anything that she decides to wear has an oomph factor that makes the outfit irresistible. Check out one of the most loved latest looks of her and let us know what you think of it.

    Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Suit up

    Suit up

    The Maaran actress looks sizzling in this beige pantsuit.

    Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    The transparent sandals

    The transparent sandals

    Complementing her look, these transparent sandals are ultra-chic.

    Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    The matt-makeup

    The matt-makeup

    Malavika Mohanan's matt makeup is absolutely on point with her OOTD look.

    Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Sunkissed

    Sunkissed

    The actress shines bright in this sunkissed photo.

    Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Nailing the OOTD look

    Nailing the OOTD look

    All in all, the star has nailed this look like a pro and we cannot stop looking.

    Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram