PHOTOS: Malavika Mohanan ups the fashion quotient with a beige pantsuit

Suited Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan recently made headlines as her Tamil thriller flick Maaran, with versatile star Dhanush released on OTT. The actress has gathered enough attention over the film's release. During a promotional event of the film, our Beyond the Clouds star looked ravishing in a beige crop top pantsuit. She took the ensemble to a next level with matt makeup and transparent sandals. She opted for silver hoop earrings. Her fashion choices are an important lesson on how to carry any look with confidence. Anything that she decides to wear has an oomph factor that makes the outfit irresistible. Check out one of the most loved latest looks of her and let us know what you think of it.

Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram