Unexpected celebrity encounters

The Bollywood industry is one of the largest movie industries in the world. It gives a chance to people coming from every nook and corner to showcase their talent on-screen. As the Bollywood movies have been going places overseas receiving appreciation for the great work put in the making of a movie, the actors who have appeared in the movie also get praised. The Bollywood actors have also started to attend international events where they are often spotted with different celebrities. The Entertainment Industry in the entire world is very huge and there are an uncountable number of artists who are known for performing great in their profession. They have many fans who aspire to be like them one day and follow everything they do, from the talk, walk to even dress to look and feel like them. Sometimes, some fans have “favourite celebrities” from many different celebrities who they wish to see together someday. It has often happened that some of the most unexpected celebrity encounters take place surprising fans. Here are some of the celebrity encounters from different industries that were making the headlines. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram