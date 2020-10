1 / 8

Facts about Malvi Malhotra

In a series of shocking incidents, TV actress Malvi Malhotra was stabbed by a self-proclaimed producer. The incident took place on October 26 in Versova, Mumbai when Malvi Malhotra was returning home from a cafe. According to reports, Malvi first met Yogeshkumar on social media and after talking for some time, he proposed Malvi for marriage and she rejected his proposal. According to several reports, Yogeshkumar Mahipal Singh stopped his car and approached the actress about why she stopped talking to him. The conversation soon led to an argument after which he stabbed the actress thrice with a knife. According to PTI, an FIR has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman) against Yogeshkumar Mahipal Singh, a self-described producer who had befriended Malhotra on Facebook. Malvi has given her statement to IANS and said, “I would like to request Rekha Sharma ji who is a chairperson of National Commission for Women to look into this matter and support me. I would also like to request Kangana Ranaut ji to support me in this matter because I also belong to Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The kind of incidence which has happened to me in Mumbai, I didn’t expect it in my dreams, so I just want their support in my fight against the injustice.” Kangana extended her support to Malvi and wrote in a tweet “Dear Malvi I am with you, I read you are critical, I pray for you dear girl, requesting @sharmarekha ji to take immediate actions against the culprit, we are with you and we will get you justice. Please have faith.” Today, have a look at these facts about Malvi Malhotra as we hope for her speedy recovery and justice.

Photo Credit : Malvi Malhotra's Instagram