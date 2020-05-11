/
Malvika Raaj aka younger Poo from K3G has grown up to be one hell of a stunner; Check PHOTOS
The role of younger Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham essayed by Malvika Raaj set the perfect ideals for the role of Poo played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has now grown up into a beautiful lady and her photos will leave you mesmerised.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: May 11, 2020 04:55 pm
Malvika Raaj's stunning photos are unmissable
If you are a true Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham fan, you surely know who are we talking about. Malvika Raaj is widely popular for her spectacular performance as the younger Pooja from K3G. The actress did complete justice to her role as a girl from Chandni Chowk and made us fall in love with Poo's attitude and personality. From threatening Rohan from entering into Chandni Chowk until he says the infamous tongue twister to crying on getting bullied and telling Alok Nath she isn't going to leave him, she truly won over everyone's hearts. She is the granddaughter of Jagdish Raj, daughter of Bobby Raj and niece of Anita Raj. Malvika also acted in a Telugu movie Jayadev. During her launch in South cinema, Malvika had said, “After Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, since I was a very young and a naughty child, my dad did not want me to pursue acting anymore as it would have distracted me from studies. Even as a child actor, I got many proposals to work, but my dad did not allow me." But now, her father is completely okay with her becoming an actress. "He is okay with it, he just wanted me to have my degree and then pursue my acting work. I built a lot of confidence while working in the fashion industry. But once you get into films, you don’t want to get back to modelling." She will also be seen in Emraan Hashmi's Captain Nawab that is currently on hold and Nilesh Sahay's Squad. While we await her comeback on the big screen, here are the actress' photos which will make you fall in love with her beauty.
Poser on point
The actress looks ravishing as she strikes a pose for this sun-kissed snap.
Vacay style on point
Malvika looks gorgeous in this holiday snap and we cannot take our eyes off her.
Beauty in black
The beauty stuns and slays in black outfits and here's proof.
Flashing that heartwarming smile
She is bound to make you fall in love with her beautiful smile.
Making hearts skip a beat
Malvika is surely going to make hearts skip a beat with this amazing snap with her style game on point.
Hairstyle goals
This is truly the epitome of a picture-perfect as Malvika's hair and makeup set major beauty goals.
Beauty personified
Malvika is truly one ravishing lady and we cannot wait for her big-screen debut!
Making hearts swoon
This picture of Malvika will leave you adoring her mesmerising beauty.
Gorgeous and how!
The actress captioned this pic as, "Don’t Quit Your Daydream."
