Malvika Raaj aka younger Poo from K3G has grown up to be one hell of a stunner; Check PHOTOS

Malvika Raaj's stunning photos are unmissable

If you are a true Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham fan, you surely know who are we talking about. Malvika Raaj is widely popular for her spectacular performance as the younger Pooja from K3G. The actress did complete justice to her role as a girl from Chandni Chowk and made us fall in love with Poo's attitude and personality. From threatening Rohan from entering into Chandni Chowk until he says the infamous tongue twister to crying on getting bullied and telling Alok Nath she isn't going to leave him, she truly won over everyone's hearts. She is the granddaughter of Jagdish Raj, daughter of Bobby Raj and niece of Anita Raj. Malvika also acted in a Telugu movie Jayadev. During her launch in South cinema, Malvika had said, “After Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, since I was a very young and a naughty child, my dad did not want me to pursue acting anymore as it would have distracted me from studies. Even as a child actor, I got many proposals to work, but my dad did not allow me." But now, her father is completely okay with her becoming an actress. "He is okay with it, he just wanted me to have my degree and then pursue my acting work. I built a lot of confidence while working in the fashion industry. But once you get into films, you don’t want to get back to modelling." She will also be seen in Emraan Hashmi's Captain Nawab that is currently on hold and Nilesh Sahay's Squad. While we await her comeback on the big screen, here are the actress' photos which will make you fall in love with her beauty.

