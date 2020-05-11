Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Malvika Raaj
/
Malvika Raaj aka younger Poo from K3G has grown up to be one hell of a stunner; Check PHOTOS

Malvika Raaj aka younger Poo from K3G has grown up to be one hell of a stunner; Check PHOTOS

The role of younger Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham essayed by Malvika Raaj set the perfect ideals for the role of Poo played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has now grown up into a beautiful lady and her photos will leave you mesmerised.
1376 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Malvika Raaj's stunning photos are unmissable

    Malvika Raaj's stunning photos are unmissable

    If you are a true Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham fan, you surely know who are we talking about. Malvika Raaj is widely popular for her spectacular performance as the younger Pooja from K3G. The actress did complete justice to her role as a girl from Chandni Chowk and made us fall in love with Poo's attitude and personality. From threatening Rohan from entering into Chandni Chowk until he says the infamous tongue twister to crying on getting bullied and telling Alok Nath she isn't going to leave him, she truly won over everyone's hearts. She is the granddaughter of Jagdish Raj, daughter of Bobby Raj and niece of Anita Raj. Malvika also acted in a Telugu movie Jayadev. During her launch in South cinema, Malvika had said, “After Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, since I was a very young and a naughty child, my dad did not want me to pursue acting anymore as it would have distracted me from studies. Even as a child actor, I got many proposals to work, but my dad did not allow me." But now, her father is completely okay with her becoming an actress. "He is okay with it, he just wanted me to have my degree and then pursue my acting work. I built a lot of confidence while working in the fashion industry. But once you get into films, you don’t want to get back to modelling." She will also be seen in Emraan Hashmi's Captain Nawab that is currently on hold and Nilesh Sahay's Squad. While we await her comeback on the big screen, here are the actress' photos which will make you fall in love with her beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Poser on point

    Poser on point

    The actress looks ravishing as she strikes a pose for this sun-kissed snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Vacay style on point

    Vacay style on point

    Malvika looks gorgeous in this holiday snap and we cannot take our eyes off her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Beauty in black

    Beauty in black

    The beauty stuns and slays in black outfits and here's proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Flashing that heartwarming smile

    Flashing that heartwarming smile

    She is bound to make you fall in love with her beautiful smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Making hearts skip a beat

    Making hearts skip a beat

    Malvika is surely going to make hearts skip a beat with this amazing snap with her style game on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Hairstyle goals

    Hairstyle goals

    This is truly the epitome of a picture-perfect as Malvika's hair and makeup set major beauty goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    Malvika is truly one ravishing lady and we cannot wait for her big-screen debut!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Making hearts swoon

    Making hearts swoon

    This picture of Malvika will leave you adoring her mesmerising beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    The actress captioned this pic as, "Don’t Quit Your Daydream."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift\'s photos give us an insight into their endearing bond; Check out
Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift's photos give us an insight into their endearing bond; Check out
Arjun Rampal\'s elder daughter Mahikaa is one gorgeous lady; Check out the aspiring actress\' PHOTOS
Arjun Rampal's elder daughter Mahikaa is one gorgeous lady; Check out the aspiring actress' PHOTOS
Khushi Kapoor\'s throwback pictures with mom Sridevi show us of her bond with the late star
Khushi Kapoor's throwback pictures with mom Sridevi show us of her bond with the late star
BLACKPINK: Did you know Lisa was originally named Pranpriya? Find out more facts about her
BLACKPINK: Did you know Lisa was originally named Pranpriya? Find out more facts about her
Surbhi Chandna\'s mesmerising PHOTOS during quarantine amid lockdown are here to drive away your Monday blues
Surbhi Chandna's mesmerising PHOTOS during quarantine amid lockdown are here to drive away your Monday blues
Janhvi Kapoor: All white to floral pink, Dostana 2 star inspired comfy kurta ideas for your quarantine style
Janhvi Kapoor: All white to floral pink, Dostana 2 star inspired comfy kurta ideas for your quarantine style

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement