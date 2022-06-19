PHOTOS: 8 times MAMAMOO members displayed their gorgeous visuals in selfies

1 / 9

Let's take a glance at the selfie game of MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO is a South Korean girl group formed by RBW (formerly WA Entertainment) in 2014, composed of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group officially debuted with their single ‘Mr. Ambiguous’ on June 18, 2014. Their debut was considered by some critics as one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. They are recognized for their retro, jazz, R&B concepts and their strong vocal performances. On November 21, 2014, MAMAMOO released their second EP ‘Piano Man’ with the title track of the same name. The title song peaked at 41 on Gaon's Digital chart. By the end of 2014, MAMAMOO ranked tenth highest among idol girl groups for digital sales, 19th in album sales, and 11th in overall sales according to Gaon's year-end rankings. The group released their seventh EP, Red Moon, which serves as the second installment in the ‘Four Seasons, Four Colors’ series, on July 16. The EP debuted and peaked at number three on the Gaon Album Chart, with 38,000 copies sold in July 2018. The EP debuted at number four on the Billboard World Albums with 1,000 copies sold, marking their best U.S. sales week, and gave the group their first-ever appearance on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart, entering the chart at number 25. The Latin-pop lead single ‘Egotistic’, released alongside the EP, peaked at number four on the Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Songs Sales chart, earning the group their fifth top-ten entry on the latter chart. On January 22, 2021, RBW announced that Solar and Moonbyul had renewed their contracts with their agency, while Wheein and Hwasa were still currently discussing contract renewals. On March 30, Hwasa officially renewed her contract with RBW, with Wheein's contract remaining under discussion. Later on the entertainment RBW also confirmed that MAMAMOO will stay together and won't disband.

Photo Credit : Instagram