MAMAMOO's Hwasa

Born Ahn Hye Jin, the MAMAMOO member is known professionally by her stage name, Hwasa. The South Korean singer, rapper and television personality made her debut in 2014, as a member of MAMAMOO, with their single ‘Mr. Ambiguous’, from their first EP ‘Hello’. This was followed by MAMAMOO’s second EP ‘Piano Man’, with its title track of the same name. In 2019, MAMAMOO joined Mnet’s competition show ‘Queendom’, and emerged as the winner in the final episode. Hwasa officially made her debut as a solo artist in 2019, with her single ‘Twit’. The song, which she participated in as a writer and composer, peaked at number 3 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. In April 2020, Hwasa released her first solo soundtrack, ‘Orbit’, for Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun starrer ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’. Hwasa’s most recent solo comeback was with her single album ‘Guilty Pleasure’. While we await more music from the talented star, we’re taking a look at some of Hwasa’s charismatic selfies!

Photo Credit : Instagram