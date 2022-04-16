PHOTOS: 6 times MAMAMOO’s Hwasa was a charismatic queen on stage

    Born Ahn Hye Jin, Hwasa is the youngest member of the South Korean girl group MAMAMOO. Singer, rapper, songwriter, model and television personality, Hwasa is a wearer of many hats, with each of her roles characterised by her fierce sense of individuality and confidence. Hwasa debuted in 2014 as a member of MAMAMOO, alongside Solar, Moon Byul, and Whee In. In February 2019, Hwasa went on to make her official debut as a soloist, with the digital single ‘Twit’, which she also participated in as a songwriter and composer. The artist has also made herself known by participating in variety shows like ‘I Live Alone’ and ‘Hangout with Yoo’, through which she revealed more of her multi-faceted personality and talent to the public. Hwasa’s most recent release as a soloist is her single album ‘Guilty Pleasure’, which dropped in November 2021, along with its lead single ‘I’m a B’. Today, we’re taking a look at some of Hwasa’s most charismatic on-stage moments.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Hwasa absolutely owned this look during MAMAMOO's performance of their song 'gogobebe'.

    MAMAMOO's Hwasa looks 'HIP' in this photo!

    MAMAMOO's Hwasa looks super chic in this white and denim ensemble!

    Hwasa's expressions are always on-point!

    MAMAMOO's Hwasa looks adorable as she smiles in this photo.

