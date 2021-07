1 / 7

Presenting some of our favourite style moments of MAMAMOO's Hwasa in a specially curated birthday photo gallery

One of the most talented, gorgeous and individualistic K-pop idols in the industry is undoubtedly MAMAMOO's Hwasa! Hwasa, whose real name is Ahn Hye Jin boasts of incredible talent and charisma both on and off stage. Hwasa is not just a singer and performer, she is also a composer, rapper and fashion icon! She debuted as a member of the girl group MAMAMOO in June 2014 and is the maknae or the youngest member of the group! Hwasa always wanted to be a singer and performer, but South Korea's strict beauty standards acted as a hindrance for her. However, she beat all odds and criticism and became an idol purely on her talent, skillset and personality! Today, Hwasa is known as one of the most talented vocalists of all time. She didn't let criticism get to her, instead used it as a shield against her detractors. She is also known for her fierce and 'individualistic style, often labelled as 'bold'! However, her style, her music and her voice is all a part of what she truly represents; being true to your own self and love yourself for who you are. On her birthday today, we take a look at some of our favourite style moments of Hwasa in a specially curated birthday photo gallery.

Photo Credit : News1