PHOTOS: 6 times MAMAMOO’s Solar proved she can pull off any concept with ease

    Debuting as the leader and vocalist of girl group MAMAMOO, Solar is a South Korean singer and songwriter. Along with her fellow members Moonbyul, Whee In, and Hwasa, Solar debuted with MAMAMOO’s first single ‘Mr. Ambiguous’ from their EP ‘Hello’, in 2014, which was considered by some critics as one of the best K-pop debuts of the year. The group is recognised for their retro, jazz, and R&B concepts, and their strong vocal performances. The group is scheduled to release the Japanese version of their compilation album, ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’, in March 2022. In 2018, Solar released her first solo Ep, ‘Solar’s Emotion’, which comprised previously released covers of several Korean pop songs and her solo version of MAMAMOO's ‘Star Wind Flower Sun’, which she wrote herself. Solar went on to make her official solo debut in 2020 with the single ‘Spit it out’, and won her first-ever music show award as a soloist with the track.

    Classy

    MAMAMOO's Solar keeps it classy in this black ensemble.

    Fierce

    Solar's charisma is a force to be reckoned with!

    Ruffled Elegance

    Solar looks so elegant in this black ruffled number!

    Boss

    Solar looks like an absolute boss in this outfit!

    Blonde Dream

    Solar keeps it classic with this white look paired with a red lip!

