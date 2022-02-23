PHOTOS: 6 times MAMAMOO’s Solar proved she can pull off any concept with ease

1 / 6

MAMAMOO's Solar

Debuting as the leader and vocalist of girl group MAMAMOO, Solar is a South Korean singer and songwriter. Along with her fellow members Moonbyul, Whee In, and Hwasa, Solar debuted with MAMAMOO’s first single ‘Mr. Ambiguous’ from their EP ‘Hello’, in 2014, which was considered by some critics as one of the best K-pop debuts of the year. The group is recognised for their retro, jazz, and R&B concepts, and their strong vocal performances. The group is scheduled to release the Japanese version of their compilation album, ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’, in March 2022. In 2018, Solar released her first solo Ep, ‘Solar’s Emotion’, which comprised previously released covers of several Korean pop songs and her solo version of MAMAMOO's ‘Star Wind Flower Sun’, which she wrote herself. Solar went on to make her official solo debut in 2020 with the single ‘Spit it out’, and won her first-ever music show award as a soloist with the track.

Photo Credit : News1