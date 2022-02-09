5 PHOTOS of Mammootty to show that he is ageing like fine wine

1 / 5

Best looks of Mammootty

Mammootty, in a career spanning five decades, has acted in over 400 films. He made his debut on August 6, 1971, and is known for movies like Padayottam, Ee Nadu, Madhura Raja, Priest, Shylock and others. The Hollywood actor enjoys a massive fan following not just for his acting prowess but also for his dashing looks. Even at the age of 70, the actor shells major goals in fashion and fitness. Undoubtedly, his larger-than-life figure is unparalleled. Even at 70, he proves age is just a number. Here are a few pics of Mammootty that prove that he is ageing like a fine wine.

Photo Credit : Mammootty Instagram